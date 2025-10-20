DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / BSNL unveils festive offers

BSNL unveils festive offers

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:38 AM Oct 20, 2025 IST
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) today announced its Diwali Bonanza, launching a token Re 1 Diwali 4G plan for its new customers. The pack offers unlimited voice calls, 2 GB/day high-speed data and 100 SMSes/day for 30 days. The offer will be valid till November 15.

The telecom provider will also be offering a senior citizen plan for customers aged 60 and above. The plan, valid for 365 days, includes facilities such as unlimited calls, 2GB data/day, 100 SMSes/day, a free SIM and free BiTV premium entertainment bundled for six months. This offer will be valid till November 18.

Additionally, BSNL is also offering corporate combo offers , valid till November 18, for its enterprise and corporate clients, who take a minimum of 10 new post-paid connections and one FTTH connection and a discount of 10 per cent on the first month’s fixed-mobile coverage. Another offer includes the ‘Gift a Recharge’ initiative, under which the subscribers will get some extra value on every gifted recharge: receiving a 2.5 per cent discount on the gifted amount. This offer will remain valid till November 18. The HP Circle Chief General Manager said, “Through this, BSNL is reaffirming its commitment to digital inclusion.”

