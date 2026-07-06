Buddha’s teachings vital in troubled world, says Governor

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta said the teachings of Lord Buddha on compassion, the Middle Path, non-violence and wisdom are more relevant than ever as the world grapples with growing violence, intolerance, armed conflicts, environmental degradation and the erosion of moral values.

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Addressing the national conference, ‘From Nalanda to the Himalayas – The Unbroken Legacy of the Buddhist Knowledge Tradition’, at Tashi Jong near Baijnath on Saturday, Gupta said the Buddha’s timeless message continued to offer guidance to humanity.

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Quoting the Buddha, he said: “Hatred is never appeased by hatred; it is only through love and compassion that hatred can be overcome,” adding that the principle remains universally relevant.

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Gupta described the ancient Nalanda University as far more than an educational institution, calling it a global centre of learning where scholars from across the world studied philosophy, logic, medicine, grammar, mathematics and astronomy.

Although the university’s physical structures were destroyed centuries ago, he said its intellectual and spiritual legacy had survived through monasteries and Buddhist institutions across the Himalayan region, preserving India’s languages, culture, art and invaluable manuscripts. He described the Indian Himalayas as the true custodian of Nalanda’s living heritage.

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The Governor welcomed the initiative of the Indian Himalayan Nalanda Buddhist Tradition Council to introduce the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) curriculum in monasteries. He said the move would help bridge traditional monastic education with the formal education system, enabling young monks and nuns to continue their spiritual training while earning nationally recognised academic qualifications.

Highlighting the importance of India’s ancient knowledge systems, Gupta urged young people to embrace the core values of the Nalanda tradition, including curiosity, rational thinking, discipline, compassion and service to humanity.

He said achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047 would require equal emphasis on the country’s rich intellectual heritage, ethical values and cultural traditions alongside scientific and technological advancement.

Earlier, the Governor inaugurated the conference by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

The conference was organised by the Indian Himalayan Nalanda Buddhist Tradition Council in collaboration with Khampagar Monastery, Tashi Jong. Scholars, monks and educationists discussed the modernisation of monastic education and the relevance of Buddhist philosophy in addressing contemporary global challenges. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the timeless Nalanda knowledge tradition and promoting the universal message of peace for future generations.