Budget envisions a developed India in 25 years: Union MoS Gen VK Singh

Our Correspondent

Una, February 5

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation, Road Transport and Highways Gen VK Singh (retd) today said in the coming years, India would be a major producer and exporter of millets, which he termed as ‘Shree ann’.

He said these were some of the healthiest foods on the planet and traditionally, the staple diet of Indians.

VK Singh was talking to the media on the sidelines of the three-day state BJP conclave. Addressing participants on the salient features of the new Union Budget, he said, “India is going to host the G20 and SCO meetings during which ‘Shree ann’ will be served to visiting dignitaries.”

He further said, “The Budget has been planned, keeping in view the vision of the BJP government for the coming 25 years when India will be completing a century of its freedom. It has special focus on women and youth. Provisions have been made to strengthen all 80 lakh women self-help groups in terms of economic viability and marketing of their produce.”