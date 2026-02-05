Budget ignored tourism-driven hill state: Industry

Tourism stakeholders across Himachal Pradesh, particularly in the Kullu-Manali region, have expressed disappointment over the Union Budget 2026-27 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, stating that it fails to address the core needs of the state’s tourism-driven economy.

Industry representatives said the Budget makes no specific provision for the growth of tourism in Himachal Pradesh, except a limited reference to mountain trail development, which they feel is insufficient for a hill state heavily dependent on tourism for employment and revenue generation.

Anup Thakur, former president of the Hoteliers Association Manali, said the Budget overlooks basic infrastructure requirements crucial for tourism expansion. “Himachal Pradesh urgently needs expansion of railway networks, improved air connectivity and better road infrastructure. Development of new and unexplored tourist destinations should have been prioritised, but the Budget shows little focus on these aspects,” he said.

Echoing similar concerns, Manali-based tourism stakeholder Budhi Prakash said the industry had high expectations from the Budget, especially regarding rail and air connectivity. “Tourism in Himachal suffers due to poor connectivity. While we welcome the mention of mountain trail development, it alone cannot drive sustainable tourism growth in the state,” he added.

The Budget has also triggered political reactions, with Congress leaders alleging neglect of Himachal Pradesh despite repeated natural disasters over the past two years. District Congress Committee Mandi spokesperson Vijay Kanav criticised the Centre for ignoring the state’s fragile geography and tourism-dependent economy. He pointed out that floods, landslides and heavy rainfall had severely damaged roads, bridges, drinking water schemes, and tourism infrastructure, particularly in the Mandi parliamentary constituency.

“Despite such large-scale devastation affecting livelihoods linked to tourism, no special disaster relief package or tourism revival fund has been announced for Himachal Pradesh,” Kanav said. He added that demands raised by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for a green bonus, enhanced revenue deficit grant, and special financial assistance for hill states were ignored.

Meanwhile, a Congress youth leader from Spiti Chhewang Tandin, alias Tanu, also condemned the Budget, calling it discriminatory towards Himachal Pradesh. He alleged that the Budget failed to address employment generation, relief for poor and middle-class households or meaningful support for tourism-dependent regions. He termed the Budget “a paper tiger with unrealistic projections” and accused the Centre of ignoring ground realities.

Tourism stakeholders and opposition leaders have jointly urged the Union Government to revisit its priorities and announce targeted measures for infrastructure development, disaster resilience and sustainable tourism in Himachal Pradesh, warning that continued neglect could have long-term consequences for the state’s economy and employment.