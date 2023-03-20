Himachal Budget lacks vision, direction: Anurag Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 19

Slamming the Budget presented by the Sukhu government, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said it lacked both vision and direction.

“Ever since the Congress government has come to power, development works have come to a standstill. It has only renamed the BJP schemes and apparently no budgetary provisions have been made for important schemes like Shagun Yojna, Sahara Yojna, Himcare Yojna, etc,” he said.

He added the government announced Rs 1,500 for just 2.31 lakh women, and for that too, no budgetary provision had been made. “It shows the government is only misguiding the people,” he said. “Moreover, the Budget makes no mention of providing the promised 300 units of free electricity or buying dung,” he said.