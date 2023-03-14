Budget session begins today, Speaker holds all-party meet

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 13

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Pathania today chaired an all-party meeting for ensuring the smooth conduct of the Budget session commencing tomorrow.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan attended the meeting. “The MLAs should utilise the Budget session to effectively raise issues concerning their Assembly segments and people, as per the rules of the House,” said Pathania.

Jai Ram Thakur said the BJP MLAs would raise people’s issues to effectively perform the role of a responsible Opposition

He said that important debates would be held during 18 sittings of the session and replies had been sought from the government on questions raised by the MLAs. He added that a lot of money was being spent on the session and he was hopeful that the MLAs, both of the Congress and the BJP, would make the most of it.

The Speaker said, “The Himachal Vidhan Sabha is known for its decorum and high level of debates. So, I am confident that the members will bear this in mind while raising issues.”

Thakur, while addressing mediapersons after the meeting, said that the Opposition, too, was keen that the House runs smoothly and all questions raised by the members were answered and constructive debates were held. “We will use the occasion to raise issues concerning people to effectively perform the role of a responsible Opposition,” he added.

He said, however, on issues, where our views differ from the government, there was bound to be confrontation.

Chauhan said, “The government will strive to ensure that the House runs smoothly and we have sought the cooperation of the opposition members in this regard. The Leader of the Opposition has assured us of full cooperation and the government will provide all information sought by the members.”

He said that it was the responsibility of the government that the session runs smoothly but this could be achieved only with the cooperation of the Opposition, the presence of which was a must in running the House.

Later in the evening, both BJP and Congress held Legislature Party meetings to chalk out their strategies for the Budget session, which was likely to be stormy.