Budget session from March 10, Speaker seeks MLAs’ cooperation

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Pathania today sought the cooperation of the legislators of both ruling and opposition parties for the smooth conduct of the 16-day budget session commencing on March 10.

Pathania, while addressing mediapersons here, said that all arrangements had been made for the smooth conduct of the budget session, which would have a total of 16 sittings and would conclude on March 28. “The Vidhan Sabha secretariat has so far received 963 questions from the MLAs comprising 737 starred and 226 unstarred. Besides, requests for 24 debates under various Vidhan Sabha Rules have been received,” he added.

He said that the budget session would commence with the Address of Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on March 10. “Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will present the budget on March 17 and after a debate, it will be passed on March 26,” he added.

Pathania said that there would be two days for Private Members and an all-party meeting would be held on March 9. “It will be my request to both ruling and opposition members to ensure the smooth conduct of the session so that maximum possible business can be taken up,” he added.

The Speaker said that the members must take this opportunity to raise issues concerning their constituencies in the Vidhan Sabha to draw the attention of the government towards them.

On a query regarding show-cause notices issued to nine BJP legislators for an alleged unruly behaviour in the Vidhan Sabha, Pathania said that the matter was pending. “The issue pertains to the proceedings in the House. So, the final decision in the matter will be taken in the House,” he added.

Pathania said that regarding the pending notices for privilege he had received replies from the persons concerned. “As far as the privilege regarding Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan is concerned, he has filed his reply. He has stated that he has not made any remarks, which in any way lower the dignity of the office of the Speaker,” he added.