Budget Session from March 14

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 16

The Budget Session of the Vidhan Sabha will be held from March 14 to April 6. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting, the second of the Congress government, held here today. The Session will have 18 sittings.

The Cabinet also approved guidelines for the Rs 101 crore ‘Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashray Yojana’ meant for the well-being of orphans, specially abled children, destitute women and senior citizens.

Rs 10,000 apparel allowance The Cabinet decided to deposit Rs 10,000 as apparel allowance in the bank accounts of all inmates of orphanages, old-age homes and Nari Sewa Sadans

The Cabinet decided to renovate shelter homes, orphanages and old age homes, etc., under the yojana and provide better facilities to the inmates. “Integrated complexes will be constructed at Jwalamukhi in Kangra and Sundernagar in Mandi for destitute women, senior citizens and orphans with all basic amenities,” said Sukhu.

The Cabinet also decided that orphans after attaining the age of 18 would be provided boarding and lodging in after-care institutions till they attain 27 years of age. Three biswas in rural areas and an assistance of Rs 3 lakh would be provided to landless orphans after they attain the age of 27 years for the construction of houses.

The Cabinet offered no information regarding the grant of Rs 1,500 per month to women in the 18-60 age group, creating one lakh jobs every year and SOPs for the implementation of the old pension scheme—