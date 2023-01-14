Budget: Sukhu to consult MLAs on Jan 30, 31

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 13

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will preside over meeting with MLAs on January 30 and 31 for fixing their priorities in the annual budget for 2023-24.

The meeting with the MLAs from Chamba, Shimla and Lahaul-Spiti districts would be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 am while the meeting with the MLAs from Una, Hamirpur, Kullu and Sirmaur districts would be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on January 30.

The meeting with the MLAs from Kangra and Kinnaur districts would be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm whereas the meeting with the MLAs from Solan, Bilaspur and Mandi districts would be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on January 31.

Issues such as economic measures, generating financial resources and better administration would also be discussed with the MLAs in the meeting.

