Budget under Khelo India up 32%: Anurag Thakur

Dharamsala, March 15

Union minister Anurag Thakur today said the budget for the ‘Khelo India’ campaign had been increased by 32.5 per cent so that players could perform better in world-class events.

Inaugurating the Khelo India Residential Academy of Weightlifting and Table Tennis at Rainbow School, Nagrota Bagwan, Anurag said emphasis was being laid on developing infrastructure for sports at the village level as well. Arrangements were being made for facilitating training of players.

He said the government was providing aid for organising competitions so that talented persons could get an opportunity to progress through these competitions. He said residential sports academies would be opened at different levels across the country.

Anurag said MP Khel Mahakumbh was started from Hamirpur in which thousands of players participated in various competitions. On the same lines, now Khel Mahakumbh was being organised by the MPs of other states of the country.