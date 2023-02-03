Budget will boost tourism: Ex-CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 2

The announcements of integrated development of 50 destinations and promotion of handloom and handicraft industry made in the Union Budget presented yesterday will boost the tourism sector in the state, said Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur while addressing mediapersons here today.

He said, “Coming up of 50 new airports, 50 new tourist destinations and a higher outlay for Railways and highways will help in the long-term growth of the domestic travel and tourism industry. The state government needs to participate actively for the development of tourism destinations to give a fillip to domestic and international tourism.”

Thakur said, “The announcement in the Budget regarding the use of drones in the agriculture sector, crop assessment and spray of insecticides will help save time and money. As many as 157 nursing colleges will be established in the country. The announcements like focus on natural farming in which we are already leading the way and the Central Government’s direct support to the Indian Institute of Millet, Hyderabad, will prove to be beneficial for one and all.”

Asked about the decrease in allocations for education, health, agriculture and rural development, he said, “There is only a slight decrease in the Budget for these sectors. The Budget has been planned keeping sectors in mind that need to be given more attention.”