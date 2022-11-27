Build credible mental healthcare system: Chief Secy

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 26

Chief Secretary RD Dhiman said mental health and well-being were the prime concerns of modern society and Covid had underlined the necessity to build credible mental healthcare system.

Presiding over a meeting on the Mental Health Care Act, 2017, here today, Dhiman said good health and well-being were among the 17 sustainable development goals for 2030 of the United Nations member states.

“The sustainable development goals not only focus on physical health, but also mental health. The target is to reduce by one-third premature mortality from non-communicable diseases through prevention and treatment and promote mental health and well-being by 2030,” he said.

Detailing the current scenario of mental health in the state, Principal Secretary, Health, Subhasish Panda said persons with mental health issues should never be ignored. “Mental healthcare should be strengthened so that it is accessible and affordable to all,” he said.