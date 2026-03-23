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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Build grassroots movement in HP: Sisodia to AAP cadre

Build grassroots movement in HP: Sisodia to AAP cadre

Alleges Modi misused central agencies to stall party’s growth

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:24 AM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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AAP leader Manish Sisodia being welcomed in Mandi on Sunday. Photo: Jai Kumar
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Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Central Government, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing central agencies to stall AAP’s political growth.

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He also called on party workers to prepare for a decisive electoral battle in Himachal Pradesh. The meeting was attended by party workers from across the state.

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Sisodia also appealed to leaders and workers from other parties to join AAP if they are committed to the state’s development. He stressed the need for unity, grassroots mobilisation and ideological clarity ahead of future elections.

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Addressing party workers in Mandi, Sisodia claimed that AAP’s rising popularity in the state ahead of previous Assembly elections had prompted action by agencies like the CBI and ED.

He alleged that the arrest of leaders such as him and Satyendar Jain was politically motivated and aimed at weakening the party’s momentum in Himachal. He said that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal was also arrested due to political vendetta.

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Sisodia said that four years ago, there was a strong wave in favour of AAP in the state with people seeking an alternative to both the BJP and Congress. He argued that the party’s governance model in Delhi under Arvind Kejriwal — particularly in education and healthcare — had inspired voters in Himachal. He also pointed to AAP’s victory in Punjab under Bhagwant Mann as proof of growing public trust.

Accusing both BJP and Congress of failing the state, Sisodia said Himachal has seen no significant progress in education, healthcare, employment or economic growth. “Governments have changed, but only the beneficiaries have changed—from BJP leaders to Congress leaders,” he remarked, alleging corruption and mismanagement.

Highlighting his own experience, Sisodia said he spent 18 months in jail on “false charges”, adding that courts have found no substantial basis for the allegations. He framed his imprisonment as part of a broader struggle against “authoritarian politics” asserting that building good schools, hospitals and creating jobs is the real measure of patriotism.

The AAP leader urged workers to focus on long-term goals rather than personal ambitions. He emphasised that the party’s mission is to transform Himachal by improving public services and creating opportunities for youth. “Don’t aim to become MLAs or ministers. Aim to build a better Himachal,” he told the gathering.

Reaffirming his commitment, Sisodia said he would dedicate more time to Himachal after the Punjab elections, promising to strengthen the party organisation and prepare for the upcoming political contest.

It was his first visit to Himachal after coming out of jail. He had visited Himachal in 2022 before Assembly elections in the state.

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