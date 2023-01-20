Build only 4-lane highways in state, CM tells NHAI officials

Our Correspondent

Palampur, January 19

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has asked officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to construct only four-lane highways in the state and prepare project reports accordingly.

He said that in view the high volume of traffic on state roads, only four-lane highways were needed and there was no justification for the construction of two-lane highways. The state could not afford repeated cutting of fragile mountains, he added.

During a three-day visit to Kangra district, Sukhu convened a meeting of NHAI and state officials to review the progress of four-lane projects going on in the northern part of the state.

Sukhu said there should be more stress on the construction of twin-tube tunnels to minimise cutting of hills. He also advised the officials to ensure minimum dislocation of human settlements and commercial establishments. He asked them to release compensation to left-out affected persons at the earliest.

Earlier, Sukhu assured the NHAI officials that there would be no delay on the part of the state government in granting forest and other clearances. He said that he would personally review all projects going on in the state.

Earlier, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ashish Butail had also requested the NHAI to review its decision to construct a two-lane highway between Palampur and Mandi. He said the NHAI changed its original plan of constructing a four-lane highway between Palampur and Mandi after four years on the pretext that there was less traffic volume. The NHAI, however, ignored heavy volume of traffic on the 50-km stretch between Palampur and Jogindernagar, he added.

Before taking such policy decisions, NHAI officials must hold discussions with public representatives. The DC should also be taken into confidence, he said.