Buildability test for Shimla: Why city’s slopes must decide its future

A friend of mine, who owns almost half of the private land in Jakhu hills, was extremely perturbed. He said that those who had no love for the city decide its future. What led to his agony? The Himachal Pradesh Government’s recent decision to prohibit construction in one of Shimla’s most ecologically-fragile planning zones, including Jakhu, marks a significant departure from the state’s long history of reactive urban regulation. If implemented with integrity, it can become a turning point — not because it bans construction, but because it recognises a principle that mountain planners have long argued for: not every parcel of land is buildable simply because it is owned.

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This distinction between ownership and buildability deserves to become the foundation of mountain planning across the Indian Himalayas. Ashwani Kumar’s scholarly work titled “Impact of building regulations on Indian hill towns” makes it all the more relevant here.

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For decades, development in Shimla has been regulated primarily through zoning categories, floor-area ratios, setbacks and building heights. This is inherently a flawed method of determining land use. Without a geomorphological study, blindly placing any hill town or city, particularly Shimla, into different zones is just an administrative exercise. Yet mountains rarely obey administrative maps. Slope angles, geological formations, drainage pathways, soil depth, rock weathering and hydrological connectivity govern them. In mountain environments, these physical characteristics determine whether construction is safe, not legal ownership, nor planning permissions alone.

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The Himalayas demand an even greater degree of caution. Unlike older and more stable mountain systems, the Himalayas remain one of the world’s youngest and most tectonically active mountain ranges. Slopes are continuously adjusting through erosion, weathering, earthquakes and intense monsoon rainfall. Every excavation modifies the stress distribution of an already fragile hillside. Every retaining wall alters groundwater movement. Every additional building increases load on terrain that may already be close to failure.

Shimla illustrates this reality with unusual clarity. The city’s own planning history is essentially a history of incremental relaxation of environmental constraints. Over successive development plans, repeated amendments altered floor-area ratios, permissible storeys and construction regulations, while the city continued expanding horizontally and vertically onto increasingly steep slopes. Official planning documents themselves acknowledge repeated construction bans, changing regulations and the spread of unplanned development into sensitive areas.

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But the greatest danger is not confined to the plot where construction occurs. Mountain landscapes function as connected systems. An excavation on an upper slope rarely affects only the property owner. Increased runoff travels downslope. Altered drainage destabilises neighbouring terraces. Retaining walls redirect groundwater. Slope failures propagate downward, affecting roads, water supply lines, sewerage networks and homes located hundreds of metres below.

In other words, the cost of unsafe construction is socialised while the benefits remain private. This cascading nature of mountain hazards makes buildability fundamentally different from urban planning in the plains. A decision taken at the ridge often determines risk in the valley.

In an article written by Shashi Shekhar titled: “Risk Informed Spatial Planning of Shimla Region”, he points out the same logic: Multi-criteria suitability assessments combining slope, geology, land use and environmental constraints consistently identify steep slopes as unsuitable for urban expansion while emphasising risk-informed spatial planning rather than blanket permissions. This is why the government’s decision should not be interpreted as anti-development. Instead, it represents a shift towards development that respects geomorphological limits.

However, any such transition must also confront an uncomfortable ethical question. Hundreds of individuals have legally purchased land in good faith under previous planning regimes. The reported proposal that the government acquire such land is therefore an important acknowledgement of planning responsibility.

Ecological protection, property rights

The state must avoid creating a false choice between ecological protection and property rights. Instead, both objectives can reinforce each other. Compensation protects fairness. Buildability protects lives. Neither should be sacrificed.

Going forward, every major Himalayan town or city will benefit from preparing a scientifically validated “buildability atlas” before approving further urban expansion. Such an atlas should combine high-resolution geomorphology, slope stability, drainage networks, seismic vulnerability, groundwater behaviour and cumulative loading capacity. Planning permissions should emerge from this evidence and not precede it.

In effect, the planning question should no longer be, “Can we engineer construction here?” It should be, “Should construction occur here at all?” The Himalayas have repeatedly demonstrated that engineering can rarely defeat nature.

Shimla now has an opportunity to move beyond regulating buildings towards regulating landscapes. The true test of mountain governance is not how much land can be opened for development. It is how wisely we decide that some landscapes should remain unbuilt.

The writer is a former Deputy

Mayor of Shimla