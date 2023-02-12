Building close to CM residence in Shimla gutted in late night fire; no loss of life

Shimla, February 12
An old wooden building near the official Chief Minister residence in Shimla has been gutted in a late night fire. No loss of life has been reported as no one was present in the building when the fire broke out.
According to police, the building is around 400-500 metre away from the CM's residence. "We are trying to ascertain the reasons behind the incident. We are looking into all possible reasons," said Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi.
The fire broke out at around 4:30 am after which fire tenders were rushed from Mall Road, Chhota Shimla, and Boileauganj fire stations.
The building called “Firgrove” is about 200 metres away from “Oakover” (CM's official residence) in Shimla. Hidden among the pine trees, Firgrove had played a minor role in India's freedom movement as Mahatma Gandhi stayed at this house on one of his visits to the city. At the time the house belonged to Lala Mohanlal. (With Agency inputs)
