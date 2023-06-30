Building collapses near Solan, no casualty

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 29

A three-storey building collapsed at Kheel Jashli village near Kumarhatti on the National Highway-5 early yesterday. No loss of life was reported as the building had been vacated several days ago.

The building had developed cracks and seepage of water after incessant rains in the last few days led to its collapse.

Building owner Sheela Devi alleged that reckless construction undertaken for four-laning of the highway had endangered the building. She said the family, fearing collapse, had vacated it earlier.

The owners also blamed the Jal Shakti Department for the loss, alleging that an eight-inch water pipe touched the building. It often leaked and water seeped into the building.

Since the whole building was reduced to rubble, it led to heavy loss. The household items kept in the house were badly damaged.

DSP Parwanoo Pranav Chauhan said as per the preliminary probe conducted by the Dagshai police no casualty had been reported. The estimated loss due to the building collapse was yet to be ascertained.

Probable cause of the building collapse appears to be land subsidence following heavy rains.