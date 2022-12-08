Building damaged in Mandi fire

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 7

A residential building in Professor Colony of Vallabh Government College near the Paddal ground in the district suffered extensive damage in a fire incident this morning. One family residing in the building had a narrow escape.

According to the police, the fire broke out in a room around 3 am and soon spread to the entire building. A professor’s family residing in the building was evacuated safely. A fire engine was engaged to douse the fire.

Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said that no loss of life was reported in the incident. She added that the fire may have started due to a short circuit in the building.

The property has suffered an estimate loss to the tune of Rs 10 lakh. The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.