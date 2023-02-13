Building gutted near CM's Shimla residence

Shimla, February 12
An old wooden building near the official residence of the Chief Minister in Shimla was gutted in the wee hours on Sunday.
No loss of life was reported in the fire incident as no one was present in the building when the fire broke out.
The gutted building is located around 200-300 metre away from the Chief Minister’s residence, which is currently being renovated.
Even as the three-storeyed building was gutted, the fire brigade managed to prevent the fire from spreading to any other nearby building.
“We are trying to ascertain the reasons behind the incident. We are looking into all possible causes for the fire,” said SP, Shimla, Sanjeev Gandhi.
