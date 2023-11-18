Building gutted, six families homeless

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 17

A house made of forest wood was gutted at Manjhakhal village in Mandi district today, rendering six families homeless.

According to the police, the two-and-a-half storey house having 20 rooms caught fire suddenly. The fire spread rapidly and engulfed the entire house. The incident reportedly occurred due to leakage in an LPG cylinder.

“The whole property was destroyed. The administration has provided tarpaulins for tents, ration kits, beds and utensils to the affected families,” the police said.

