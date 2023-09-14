Built 9 months ago, home for strays near Palampur not operational

Our Correspondent

Palampur, September 13

The state government has not been able to make operational a home for the rehabilitation of stray animals near Palampur constructed nine months ago at a cost of over Rs 4 crore.

Hundreds of stray animals can be seen roaming in the markets of Palampur and other towns of Kangra district, resulting in inconvenience to people.

Former MLA Parveen Sharma, who was instrumental in getting the shelter home constructed, says he managed to arrange funds for the project from the previous state government and got land transferred in the name of the cow sanctuary. He adds that though the project has been completed, the government is not serious about making the shelter home operational.

He says that he has written to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in this regard several, but in vain.

