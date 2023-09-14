Built 9 months ago, home for strays near Palampur not operational

Palampur, September 13
The state government has not been able to make operational a home for the rehabilitation of stray animals near Palampur constructed nine months ago at a cost of over Rs 4 crore.
Hundreds of stray animals can be seen roaming in the markets of Palampur and other towns of Kangra district, resulting in inconvenience to people.
Former MLA Parveen Sharma, who was instrumental in getting the shelter home constructed, says he managed to arrange funds for the project from the previous state government and got land transferred in the name of the cow sanctuary. He adds that though the project has been completed, the government is not serious about making the shelter home operational.
He says that he has written to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in this regard several, but in vain.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Commanding Officer, Major, DSP among 4 dead in J&K gunfight
Come under fire of ultras hiding in Anantnag forest during j...
Police briefing mustn't lead to media trial: Supreme Court
Asks Home Ministry to frame guidelines
China becomes first country to name new Afghan Ambassador under Taliban
The Taliban have not been officially recognised by any forei...
Govt lists agenda for special session: Debate on 75-year journey of Indian Parliament
Key Bills to be taken up; all-party meet on Sept 17