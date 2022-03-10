Built in 2018, Jawali sabzi mandi not yet functional

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, March 9

A sabzi mandi sub-yard at Labh in Jawali nagar panchayat of Kangra district, constructed over three years ago, has failed to benefit farmers, vegetable and fruit growers of the lower Kangra region.

The Himachal Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board (HPSAMB) had sanctioned the mandi in 2012. The Agriculture Department acquired three kanals for the purpose and started the construction work in 2016. The sabzi mandi was completed in 2018 but it had not been made functional.

The Kangra District Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) had leased shops at the mandi over a month ago. While one lessee, who occupied a shop, left in the absence of basic facilities, three others are yet to occupy their shops and the much-awaited market is yet to become functional.

Jagpal Jaggi, councillor of ward no 4 (Labh) of Jawali nagar panchayat, says that the APMC had leased shops without providing basic amenities such as an approach road, toilets and high mast light.

Rajinder Raju, president of the nagar panchayat, has appealed to the Agriculture Department to ensure all requisite facilities in the sabzi mandi so that it could be made functional.

Meanwhile, enquiries revealed that if the sabzi mandi is made functional, the farmers and fruit growers of 30 gram panchayats, who have to travel all the way to Pathankot (Punjab) and Jassur (Nurpur) to sell their produce, will get marketing facilities on their doorsteps. In the absence of a sabzi mandi in the Jawali area, the vegetable growers are compelled to sell their produce on roadsides.

Suresh Pathania, president of Kangra Bharatiya Kisan Union, alleges that due to the apathy of the state government, the sabzi mandi has failed to benefit local growers. Raj Kumar Bhardwaj, secretary of the APMC, Kangra, says that Rs 23 lakh has been spent on this sub-yard and all efforts are being made to make it functional.