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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Bulgarian paraglider killed, British pilot rescued after crash near Dharamsala peak

Bulgarian paraglider killed, British pilot rescued after crash near Dharamsala peak

The two pilots had taken off from Bir-Billing on Sunday, and their flight ended in an accident near Rising Star Peak, reportedly amid strong winds

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 08:10 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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The accident has renewed concerns over flight safety amid changing weather conditions and strong winds in the region, a popular destination for paragliding. Photo: Tribune file
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A 47-year-old Bulgarian paraglider pilot was killed and a 63-year-old British pilot was rescued after a crash near Rising Star Peak overlooking the Yol area of Dharamsala. The two pilots had taken off from Bir-Billing on Sunday, and their flight ended in an accident near Rising Star Peak, reportedly amid strong winds.

The deceased has been identified as Maksim Valentinovich Gavrilichenko, a Bulgarian national, while the rescued pilot is Stephen Antony Purdie, a British citizen. The body of the Bulgarian pilot was recovered on Monday morning after an overnight search operation involving the police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the local Him Sansar rescue team.

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Kangra SP Kulbhushan Verma said the police were completing the necessary legal formalities in the case. The circumstances leading to the accident are being examined.

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He said that the accident was reported between 3 pm and 3.30 pm on Sunday near Rising Star Peak. Preliminary information suggests that strong winds may have caused the crash.

After receiving the information, the police, SDRF personnel and members of the Him Sansar rescue team coordinated efforts to locate the two pilots. The rescue team moved towards the accident site around 9 pm on Sunday and continued the search through the night.

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The operation concluded at around 10 am on Monday, with the body of Gavrilichenko recovered and Purdie rescued safely.

Gavrilichenko had arrived in India on October 7 on a tourist visa. His body has been kept in the mortuary of Zonal Hospital, Dharamsala, for a postmortem examination.

The accident has renewed concerns over flight safety amid changing weather conditions and strong winds in the region, a popular destination for paragliding. The exact circumstances of the incident are yet to be established.

Earlier on Sunday, two other foreign paragliders from Austria and Poland were rescued after being stranded in the high-altitude Dhauladhar mountains overlooking Palampur. While the Austrian pilot remained stranded for four nights, the Polish pilot was stranded for two nights.

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