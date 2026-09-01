Bulk Drug Park at Haroli to be operational by March 2027: Himachal Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan

The Bulk Drug Park being set up at Haroli in Una district will be made operational by March 2027, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said in the Vidhan Sabha today, even as BJP legislators accused the Congress government of failing to create adequate employment opportunities for the state’s youth.

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Chauhan was responding to a discussion on creating employment avenues for youth, raised under Rule 130 by Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma, Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma, Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal, Churah MLA Hans Raj and Jhandutta MLA JR Katwal.

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The minister said there had been some delay in obtaining environmental clearances for the Bulk Drug Park as it falls under the red category of industries. However, the required clearances had now been obtained, tenders floated and plots carved out for the project.

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He said the project was being executed with equal funding from the Centre and the Himachal Pradesh Government. He claimed the Bulk Drug Park would prove more beneficial to the state in the long run than the Medical Devices Park proposed at Nalagarh.

Chauhan said the government had returned Rs 33 crore, along with interest, to the Centre after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu found that the Medical Devices Park was not in the state’s interest.

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He alleged that the previous BJP government had provided around 1,500 bighas of land, valued at Rs 150 crore, to investors at a nominal price for the Medical Devices Park and also extended free power worth nearly Rs 200 crore.

The minister said about 90 per cent work on the Medical Devices Park had been completed and the remaining land would now be allotted only to investors willing to pay 40 per cent of its cost. He said while the Centre was expected to contribute Rs 100 crore, the state government’s share was Rs 250 crore.

Randhir Sharma, however, alleged that in the 45 months since the Congress government assumed office, fewer than 1,000 persons had been provided jobs, and most of these were not on a regular basis.

Accusing the government of abandoning the Medical Devices Park and returning central funds, Sharma said it had taken three years to obtain clearances for the Bulk Drug Park while the funds provided by the Centre remained unutilised.

Jamwal, Sudhir Sharma, Hans Raj and Katwal also criticised the government over its failure to fulfil the Congress election promise of providing one lakh jobs annually. Jamwal alleged that instead of creating employment opportunities, the government was focusing on revenue-generating measures such as cannabis cultivation and the lottery system.