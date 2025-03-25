DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Bumber-Jamwal rift gets ugly, Bilaspur leaders trade accusations outside Vidhan Sabha

Bumber-Jamwal rift gets ugly, Bilaspur leaders trade accusations outside Vidhan Sabha

The rift between the two leaders has been escalating, with former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur recently recovering from a bullet injury in his thigh
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:24 PM Mar 25, 2025 IST
Former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur at Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR
A heated exchange erupted outside the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla today, as Trilok Jamwal, BJP MLA from Bilaspur, and Bumber Thakur, former Congress MLA from Bilaspur, traded serious accusations. The rift between the two leaders has been escalating, with Thakur recently recovering from a bullet injury in his thigh.

Thakur accused Jamwal of providing political patronage to ‘chitta’ suppliers and being close to the shooters who attacked him during Holi celebrations at his residence in Bilaspur. He also displayed photographs showing Jamwal with individuals Thakur claimed were responsible for the assault.

In response, Jamwal accused Thakur of starting a culture of gang war and contract killing in Bilaspur. He alleged that Thakur was politicising the issue, despite Jamwal being the first to condemn the attack and demand the shooter’s arrest.

Thakur sought security for himself and his family from the Chief Minister, stating that BJP leaders would be responsible if anything happened to him. He also questioned why Jamwal had been demanding the withdrawal of his security. “Jamwal has been demanding the withdrawal of my security. I want to know why?” questioned Thakur. “I would also like to know who brought shooters from Haryana to attack me?”

Jamwal countered by highlighting the 30 cases registered against Thakur and his son’s two-month imprisonment for a shooting incident at the Bilaspur judicial complex.

The exchange has brought attention to the growing tensions between the two leaders, with concerns over the potential consequences of their escalating feud.

