Buoyed by victory in 4 states: Trilok Kapoor

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 12

The BJP in Himachal, which had been reeling after loss in three Assembly and one parliamentary bypolls held in the state last year, has been buoyed by the party’s victory in Uttarakhand.

BJP state general secretary Trilok Kapoor, while addressing a press conference here, said it was heartening that for the first time, the party has been able to repeat the government in Uttarakhand. No party like Himachal had earlier been able to repeat government in Uttarakhand and UP. The results of Uttarakhand would definitely impact Himachal. Uttarakhand people have voted in favour of PM Narendra Modi. “We now hope that the BJP will also be able to repeat its government in Himachal in elections scheduled in November,” he said.

Kapoor said the Congress had lost in all states. The loss is likely to further fuel dissidence in the party, he said.

Kapoor said the Himachal BJP would also contest the next Assembly polls in the name of PM Narendra Modi and national president of the party JP Nadda.