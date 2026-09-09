Burglars steal jewellery, Rs 80,000 from Kullu house

Unidentified burglars broke into a house in Sharogi village under the Banjar subdivision and allegedly fled with gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs of rupees and Rs 80,000 in cash. The incident occurred on the night of September 5, according to the police.

The victim, Bimla Devi, lodged a complaint with the police stating that the miscreants broke the locks of the house and forcibly opened a cupboard to steal a bag containing valuable ornaments and cash. The theft came to light the following morning when the family found the locks broken and the house ransacked.

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The stolen jewellery includes two mangalsutras, two pairs of earrings, two additional pairs of earrings, a necklace set, two rings, a headpiece, five nose pins and other gold ornaments. The silver items include a silver necklace, four pairs of anklets, children’s bangles and two large silver bangles. The total value of the stolen jewellery is estimated to be in lakhs.

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The Banjar police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. The authorities are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in the vicinity of the crime scene to identify the culprits. Officials said efforts were under way to track down the thieves.

In a bid to recover the stolen items, the victim has announced a reward of Rs 2.51 lakh for information leading to the recovery of the jewellery and arrest of the burglars. The family has also appealed to goldsmiths and jewellers in the region to inform the police if anyone approaches them to sell the stolen ornaments, as the bills for the jewellery are registered in Bimla Devi’s name.