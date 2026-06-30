DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Buried forests

Buried forests

Unchecked dumping of construction debris is scarring Shimla's forests, threatening biodiversity and increasing the risk of disasters

article_Author
Navneet Rathore
Updated At : 02:58 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Over the past few years, forest stretches across the town have turned into convenient dumping grounds for builders and contractors seeking to avoid the cost of scientific disposal.
Advertisement

The lush green forests surrounding Shimla, long regarded as the town's natural shield and defining landscape, are increasingly being buried under heaps of construction debris. Illegal dumping of waste generated from construction sites has emerged as a serious environmental challenge, damaging fragile forest ecosystems, degrading the town's scenic beauty and heightening the risk of disasters during the monsoon.

Advertisement

Over the past few years, forest stretches across the town have turned into convenient dumping grounds for builders and contractors seeking to avoid the cost of scientific disposal. The activity is largely carried out under the cover of darkness, making it difficult for authorities to identify offenders. Mounds of concrete, bricks, soil and construction waste now scar several forest patches, posing a direct threat to flora and fauna while choking natural drainage channels that are crucial during heavy rainfall.

Advertisement

Concerned over the growing menace, the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has announced several measures to curb illegal dumping. Most recently, it constituted a flying squad comprising councillors and officials from different departments to conduct surprise inspections during both day and night. The squad was empowered to inform the Forest Department, record the details of offenders, note vehicle registration numbers, issue challans and even impound vehicles involved in illegal dumping.

Advertisement

However, despite these powers, the squad has remained inactive, allowing the problem to persist.

Virender Thakur, councillor from the Summer Hill ward and a member of the flying squad, said no concrete action has been initiated so far. According to him, councillors are willing to act, but the corporation is yet to assign specific duties, leaving the enforcement mechanism ineffective.

Advertisement

He pointed out that the forest belt between Boileauganj and Tavi Mod has become one of the worst-affected stretches, with debris being dumped almost unchecked. "There is no fear among those involved and dumping continues freely during the night," he said.

Environmentalists warn that unless strict enforcement, regular monitoring and scientific disposal mechanisms are implemented, Shimla's forests will continue to bear the burden of unchecked urban development, with consequences that extend far beyond aesthetics to the safety and ecological health of the hill town.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts