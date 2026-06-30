Buried forests

The lush green forests surrounding Shimla, long regarded as the town's natural shield and defining landscape, are increasingly being buried under heaps of construction debris. Illegal dumping of waste generated from construction sites has emerged as a serious environmental challenge, damaging fragile forest ecosystems, degrading the town's scenic beauty and heightening the risk of disasters during the monsoon.

Advertisement

Over the past few years, forest stretches across the town have turned into convenient dumping grounds for builders and contractors seeking to avoid the cost of scientific disposal. The activity is largely carried out under the cover of darkness, making it difficult for authorities to identify offenders. Mounds of concrete, bricks, soil and construction waste now scar several forest patches, posing a direct threat to flora and fauna while choking natural drainage channels that are crucial during heavy rainfall.

Advertisement

Concerned over the growing menace, the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has announced several measures to curb illegal dumping. Most recently, it constituted a flying squad comprising councillors and officials from different departments to conduct surprise inspections during both day and night. The squad was empowered to inform the Forest Department, record the details of offenders, note vehicle registration numbers, issue challans and even impound vehicles involved in illegal dumping.

Advertisement

However, despite these powers, the squad has remained inactive, allowing the problem to persist.

Virender Thakur, councillor from the Summer Hill ward and a member of the flying squad, said no concrete action has been initiated so far. According to him, councillors are willing to act, but the corporation is yet to assign specific duties, leaving the enforcement mechanism ineffective.

Advertisement

He pointed out that the forest belt between Boileauganj and Tavi Mod has become one of the worst-affected stretches, with debris being dumped almost unchecked. "There is no fear among those involved and dumping continues freely during the night," he said.

Environmentalists warn that unless strict enforcement, regular monitoring and scientific disposal mechanisms are implemented, Shimla's forests will continue to bear the burden of unchecked urban development, with consequences that extend far beyond aesthetics to the safety and ecological health of the hill town.