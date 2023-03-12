Burning of plastic waste near bus stand opposed

Mandi, March 11
The burning of plastic waste in an open area near the Mandi bus stand inconveniences local residents. They say plastic waste should be disposed of at a suitable place as its burning at a public place could create health issues for people living in the vicinity.
Himachal Bachao Sangharsh Morcha president says it is a clear violation of the HC orders.
