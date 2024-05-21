Burning of solid waste in Baddi

Open burning of municipal solid waste in the Chakka area of Baddi has become a public nuisance in the absence of any check by the authorities. Raman, Baddi

Shortage of water in basantpur

THERE is an acute shortage of drinking water in Basantpur due to which people are facing problems. The water is being supplied in very less quantity, that too after a gap of two to three days. People here have to depend on hand-pumps for drinking water. The authorities concerned need to solve this problem on priority. Jag Mohan, Basantpur

Stray dog menace

PEOPLE are disturbed by the increasing stray dog menace in Karsog and the nearby villages. The dogs attack people and their livestock. The authorities should take urgent steps to control the menace.

Alok, Karsog

