Bus accident in Mandi: 15 passengers injuried

Bus accident in Mandi: 15 passengers injuried

A private bus overturns on Jahu-Mandi road near Bholughat in Mandi district
Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 03:18 PM Apr 29, 2025 IST
The ill-fated bus was en route from Kullu to Kangra when the accident occurred.
At least 15 passengers sustained injuries when a private bus overturned on the Jahu-Mandi road near Bholughat in Mandi district on Tuesday.

Of the injured, five were shifted to the Civil Hospital in Baldwara for treatment, while others received first aid at the accident site through the 108 ambulance service.

The ill-fated bus was en route from Kullu to Kangra when the accident occurred.

Eyewitnesses reported that the bus suddenly lost control and overturned near a sharp curve at Bholughat, causing panic and chaos among the passengers.

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations. With assistance from local residents, the police managed to safely evacuate the trapped passengers from the bus and arrange for prompt medical aid. Authorities have begun investigating the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, efforts to clear the road and restore normal traffic flow are underway to prevent further disruption.

