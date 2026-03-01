Bus carrying pilgrims overturns in Una district, conductor dies

A person was killed while eight others were injured when a bus carrying pilgrims from Khalwara village of Phagwara district in Punjab to Baba Balak Nath shrine overturned on a road in the Harihar area of Bangana subdivision in Una district late on Tuesday night.

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Una SP Sachin Hiremath said that the deceased could not be identified. He was the conductor of the bus and was not known to the passengers, he added.

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The driver of the bus, who also remains unidentified, had since been absconding. Passenger Budh Raj, who complained to the police, said that the bus was carrying around 60 passengers, and was being driven at a high speed. He added that the bus hit a hillside and overturned.

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Manga, another passanger who suffered multiple injuries in the legs, was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh. Other injured passengers were taken to hospitals in Thanakalan, Bangana and Una and were being discharged after administering first-aid.