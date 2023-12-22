Bus driver gets jail for risking passengers’ lives

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, December 21

Judicial Magistrate (First Class), Jawail, Deepali Gambir yesterday convicted a private bus driver, Ram Pal, of risking the lives of bus passengers and sentenced him to three and a half years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3,500 on him. In case of non-payment of fine, the convict would undergo additional simple imprisonment of one month.

The court also ordered the authorities concerned to terminate the driving licence of Ram Pal, who is at present posted in the Chamba depot of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC).

Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Ravi Kumar, who was defending the case on behalf of the government, said that on June 6, 2009, the drivers and the conductors of two private buses entered into a dispute over boarding of passengers on the Jawali-Jassur route.

“The dispute escalated and the bus drivers without caring for the lives of passengers kept overtaking each other by driving at a high speed. As a result, one the buses overturned after it drove into a roadside ditch. Passengers of the bus were injured in the mishap that happened due to the negligence and carelessness of the bus driver,” he said.

A case under Sections 279, 337, 338 of the IPC and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered against Ram Pal at Jawali police station.

