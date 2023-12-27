Bus falls into gorge as driver loses control

Shimla, December 26
A private bus reportedly lost control and fell into a gorge near the MLA crossing on the Shimla-Solan National Highway on Tuesday. As per police, no casualty has been reported in the incident and around 14 passengers travelling in the bus were safe, but a few of them sustained mild injuries. The incident took place when the driver of the bus tried to avoid a clash with a motorbike. The bike rider sustained injuries and was given medical assistance at a local hospital. The police have also initiated an investigation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic
Low visibility in many parts of Delhi amid dense fog; trains...
1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann
The posting orders of Singh as PS to CM are expected to be i...
2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion; security tightened in Delhi
The police have increased security in the national capital a...
In the backdrop of WFI row, Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers at 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar
The Congress leader sees the daily routine of wrestlers at t...
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul
Police were searching for Lee after his family reported he l...