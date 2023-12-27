Bus falls into gorge as driver loses control

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 26

A private bus reportedly lost control and fell into a gorge near the MLA crossing on the Shimla-Solan National Highway on Tuesday. As per police, no casualty has been reported in the incident and around 14 passengers travelling in the bus were safe, but a few of them sustained mild injuries. The incident took place when the driver of the bus tried to avoid a clash with a motorbike. The bike rider sustained injuries and was given medical assistance at a local hospital. The police have also initiated an investigation.

