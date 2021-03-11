Bus-oil tanker collide, 13 passengers injured

Nurpur, August 20
Thirteen passengers sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a private bus and an oil tanker at Sadwan near here today. The bus was on its way from Chamba to Una whereas the oil tanker was on way to district Chamba. As per sources, the accident occurred due to rash driving by the bus driver.
The injured were rushed to the local civil hospital where they are said to be out of danger. One of the injured was referred to Tanda Medical College, Kangra. Additional SP Surinder Sharma said the bus driver had been booked.
