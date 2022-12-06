Bus overturns, 24 passengers hurt

Our Correspondent

Palampur, December 5

At least 24 passengers were injured, including three seriously, when a private bus on its way from Palampur to Sujanpur met with an accident near Thural last night.

Thirty-five persons were travelling in the ill-fated bus when the accident occurred. The driver reportedly lost control over the wheel and the bus overturned, injuring 24 passengers.

Local residents and a police team reached the site and shifted the injured to Tanda medical college and the Civil Hospital, Thural. Three passengers suffered multiple injuries and are said to be in a serious condition.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar called on the injured persons and assured them of full medical assistance from the state government. He directed the local SDM to provide immediate compensation to the injured. The police have booked the bus driver for rash and negligent driving.