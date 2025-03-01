Bus overturns due to rockfall in Mandi

A private bus (HP63D-5511) travelling from Manali to Pathankot met with an accident on the Kiratpur-Manali highway near Banala in Mandi district. The bus, carrying only the driver, conductor, and two passengers, was moving smoothly when suddenly large rocks fell from a nearby hill, striking the vehicle and causing it to overturn.

Mandi SP Sakshi Verma confirmed that the driver, Jaswant Singh, and the conductor, Ankush, sustained injuries. They were immediately taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Nagwain for medical treatment. Fortunately, their injuries are not life-threatening.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the rockfall and the circumstances that led to the accident. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about road safety in hilly areas, particularly during the rainy season when landslides and falling rocks pose a significant risk. Local officials are working to clear the debris and assess preventive measures to avoid similar incidents in the future. The probe is ongoing to determine if better safety precautions could have mitigated the accident.