Bus overturns in Rampur, 24 hurt

Shimla, December 14
As many as 24 passengers were injured after the HRTC bus they were travelling in overturned at Rampur in the district. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident till filing of this report.
As per the police, the incident took place during morning hours at Munish village in Rampur subdivision.
The bus was going towards Rampur from Munish village when the driver lost control over it after its brakes failed and it overturned.
As soon as the news about the accident spread, people from nearby areas arrived there and took out passengers from the damaged bus.
The passengers were then taken to safe places while seriously injured passengers were taken to hospital. Meanwhile, local people rued the poor condition of buses plying to Munish village.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...