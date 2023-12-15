Bus overturns in Rampur, 24 hurt

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 14

As many as 24 passengers were injured after the HRTC bus they were travelling in overturned at Rampur in the district. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident till filing of this report.

As per the police, the incident took place during morning hours at Munish village in Rampur subdivision.

The bus was going towards Rampur from Munish village when the driver lost control over it after its brakes failed and it overturned.

As soon as the news about the accident spread, people from nearby areas arrived there and took out passengers from the damaged bus.

The passengers were then taken to safe places while seriously injured passengers were taken to hospital. Meanwhile, local people rued the poor condition of buses plying to Munish village.

