Bus overturns near Bilaspur, 18 hurt

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 25

As many as 18 tourists were injured when the bus they were travelling from Manali to Delhi overturned near Bamta village on the outskirts of Bilaspur city around 1.30 pm today.

It is learnt that the driver of the bus lost control over the wheel and it overturned on the road. The bus bearing registration number PB01C9972 was carrying 40 tourists from Punjab, Odisha, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

Four passengers, who were critically injured, have been referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, while the rest of them were discharged from zonal hospital, Bilaspur, after first aid. The district administration has provided an immediate relief of Rs 5,000 to each seriously injured and Rs 2,000 to other injured persons.

Diwakar Sharma, SP, Bilaspur, said that a case had been registered and investigation started. He cautioned people not to drive carelessly and rashly on hills.

#Bilaspur #Hamirpur #Manali