Bus plunges into gorge in Mandi; 1 killed, 9 injured

A tragic road accident occurred today evening near Tuna village in Gohar subdivision of Mandi district when a private bus lost control and plunged into a deep gorge. The mishap claimed the life of a 44-year-old woman and left nine others injured, including the driver and conductor.

The ill-fated bus was en route from Jehal to Chailchowk when it veered off the road near Kashawari in Tuna and fell into a steep gorge. Locals rushed to the scene and immediately launched a rescue operation to evacuate the injured.

The deceased has been identified as Nirmala (44), wife of Kishori, a resident of Naun village.

Gohar SDM Bachittar Singh, confirmed the incident and said four critically injured victims have been referred to the medical college in Nerchowk, while five victims are admitted to Civil Hospital Gohar in Mandi for treatment.

Mandi SP Sakshi Verma stated that a case has been registered and investigation is underway to ascertain the actual cause of this accident.