Bus rams into hillside in Rohru, 56 injured

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 2

A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus met with an accident at Barsheel in Rohru sub-division of Shimla district today morning. As many as 56 passengers were injured in the accident.

It is learnt that the driver rammed the bus into the hillside after he sensed that the brakes of the bus had failed. Out of 56 passengers, 36 sustained minor injuries. They were given treatment and discharged from the Community Health Centre, Sandasu in Chirgaon. The remaining 20 injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Rohru.

As soon as the driver sensed the snag, he turned the bus towards the hill, saving it from rolling down into a gorge.

This is the second bus accident involving an HRTC bus in the last two days. As many as 40 people were injured after an HRTC bus rolled down the road at Kasol near Karsog in Mandi district on Thursday afternoon. There were no fatalities as the vehicle rammed into a tree.