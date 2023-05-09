Bus service to Delhi sought

Dalhousie, May 8
Kamal Thakur, chairperson of the Bhadrakali Bhalei Mata Temple Managing Committee, today said that they would urge Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri for an HRTC bus service from the temple to Delhi, during his two-day visit to Dalhousie on May 10 and 11.
