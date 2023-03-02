Bus turns turtle on Manali national highway, 5 hurt

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 1

As many as five persons sustained minor injuries, when the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus they were travelling in turned turtle on the Chandigarh-Manali highway at Nagvain in Mandi district today.

According to the police, the bus was on its way to Shimla from Kullu, when the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve on the highway.

At the time of the incident, 14 persons were on board the bus. They were evacuated safely by the local residents.

“In the accident, four persons sustained minor injuries, who were rushed to a nearby hospital at Nagvain for medical aid. After giving the first aid, four were discharged from the hospital, while one was undergoing treatment at Nagvain hospital,” the police said.

“The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained,” said a police officer.