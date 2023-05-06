Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Buses cause traffic jams

Buses plying on the narrow road from Chotta Shimla to Vikasnagar via Brockhurst often lead to traffic jams. Some of the curves on this steep road are too sharp. Bus drivers should avoid taking this route, at least during the rush hours. Rohit, Vikasnagar

Transfer surplus staff from urban schools

several government schools in rural areas of the state are facing a shortage of staff while there is surplus staff in the urban areas. Some influential teachers manage to stay at their preferred locations for years. The state government should ensure that surplus teachers are transferred immediately to fill vacancies in rural areas. The transfers should be done based on a roster and teachers should be reshuffled after every six years. Tikam Ram, Kullu

PHC lying closed for 4 years

due to the non-availability of pharmacists and doctors, the primary health centre (PHC) at Bashaul village in Muhan panchayat of Raghupur area in Anni subdivision has been lying closed for the past four years. Residents of seven villages have to travel up to 10 km to the PHCs at Kothi or Digedh even for minor treatments. The government should deploy staff at the PHC. Khem Chand, Bashaul, Kullu