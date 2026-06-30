Surrounded by dense forests and scenic mountains in Shimla district's Rohru subdivision, the picturesque Sheel village is once again drawing cricket enthusiasts as it hosts the 50th edition of the Bushahr Cricket Cup, one of Himachal Pradesh's oldest and most celebrated rural cricket tournaments.

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Organised by the Nav Yuvak Mandal (Yuva Mandal) Sheel, the 14-day tournament is more than just a sporting event. It aims to promote local cricketing talent while spreading awareness against drug abuse and encouraging environmental conservation among the youth.

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The tournament, which concludes on Tuesday, will have Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur and local MLA Mohan Lal Bragta as the chief guests.

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64 teams participate

This year's edition witnessed the participation of 64 teams, all from Himachal Pradesh. Organisers restricted entries to state teams to provide greater opportunities to local players, most of whom are between 18 and 25 years of age.

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The winning team would receive a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh, while the runners-up will be awarded Rs 1.5 lakh.

A legacy spanning five decades

Started in 1976, the Bushahr Cricket Cup was envisioned as a platform to promote sportsmanship, discipline, unity and brotherhood among rural youth. Over the past five decades, it has evolved into one of the state's most prestigious village-level cricket tournaments, attracting players and spectators from across Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking ahead of the concluding ceremony, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said the tournament had become a symbol of community spirit.

"It began in 1976, and completing 50 years is a remarkable achievement. I have been associated with this tournament for more than 30 years. I congratulate the village, the organisers and all participating teams," he said. Thakur urged young people to adopt a constructive lifestyle through sports.

"Sports help preserve our culture, protect the environment and encourage youth to stay away from drugs and other activities that degrade society," he said.

Focus on rural talent

Nav Yuvak Mandal Sheel chairman Arsh Chauhan said the decision to allow only Himachal Pradesh teams this year was aimed at strengthening grassroots cricket.

"In previous years, professional players from outside the state made the tournament more commercial. This year, we wanted to create a platform for local talent to shine," he said.

Chauhan added that at a time when drug abuse is emerging as a serious concern among the youth, sporting events like the Bushahr Cricket Cup can play an important role in engaging young people positively, promoting healthy competition and steering them away from substance abuse while nurturing future sporting talent.