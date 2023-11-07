Businessman booked for 'defaming' DGP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 6

The police have filed a case against a businessman for allegedly defaming DGP Sanjay Kundu. The businessman, on his part, has sent a legal notice to the police seeking the registration of a case against the DGP and cited threat to his family and property.

In his complaint, the DGP said that hotelier Nishant Sharma, a resident of Palampur, had on October 29 sent a letter on his official email, with copies to other officials, in which “he made false allegations with intentions to tarnish my image”.

Sharma, while addressing mediapersons here today, said, “I was being called to Shimla unnecessarily by the DGP for the past 10 days. I also received messages through DSP and the SHO Palampur in this regard. When I sent an e-mail in this regard and refused to come to Shimla, a case was registered against me.”

