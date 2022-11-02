Businessman stabbed, two nabbed

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 1

A businessman was reportedly stabbed in broad daylight at the Bhota Chowk market here today.

Varun Vicky, who was allegedly stabbed in the stomach, was immediately rushed to the government medical college here. He was critically injured but said to be out of danger.

The suspect, Kapil, and his father Beli Ram had an altercation with Varun and Kapil stabbed him. Kapil and Beli Ram have been arrested.