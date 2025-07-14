DT
PT
Himachal Pradesh / Butail highlights ongoing projects in Palampur

Butail highlights ongoing projects in Palampur

Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 12:08 AM Jul 14, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Local MLA Ashish Butail today dismissed opposition BJP’s allegations that development in Palampur has stalled over the past two years. Addressing a press conference, Butail said over Rs 1100 crore worth of developmental works sanctioned by the Congress government are currently underway, including a Rs 135-crore sewerage project. Construction firms have already begun laying sewerage lines under the scheme.

Highlighting improvements in drinking water infrastructure, he said the state government has sanctioned Rs 60 crore for upgrading six major supply schemes.

Butail also criticised the previous BJP government, alleging that then-CM Jai Ram Thakur had inaugurated an incomplete civil hospital building just two months before the 2022 Assembly elections. “When Congress assumed power, the hospital lacked furniture, electricity, and elevators. We completed the infrastructure and made it fully functional,” he said.

Referring to the functioning of the Palampur MC, Butail praised its achievements in waste management. He said that 30 lakh tonnes of garbage dumped over the past five years had been scientifically treated. Additionally, all internal roads have been tiled with pavers, and streetlights now cover 90% of the MC’s area.

