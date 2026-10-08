Butail rejects BJP’s allegations of fake votes in Palampur municipal corporation elections

Palampur MLA Ashish Butail on Wednesday rejected BJP leader Trilok Kapoor’s allegations that the Congress won the local Municipal Corporation election with the help of fake votes. He said that the charges were baseless and politically motivated and the Congress was ready for a probe by any authority.

Butail, while addressing a press conference, said that there was “no truth” in Kapoor’s allegations and accused him of attempting to create doubts about the electoral mandate secured by the Congress. He added that the Congress had won the election through a democratic process and denied the allegations of bogus voting or electoral malpractice. He challenged Kapoor to substantiate his allegations with evidence before the competent authority instead of making unsubstantiated claims publicly.

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“I am ready to face a probe in this regard, whether conducted by the Election Commission of India or ordered by a court,” Butail said, asserting that the Congress had nothing to hide. He alleged that Kapoor and his family members were at present holding two voter identity cards — one registered in Palampur and the other in their native village in the Fathar area of Baijnath. He added that the competent authorities could verify the matter.

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Butail said that allegations concerning the integrity of the electoral process were serious and should not be levelled merely for political gains. If Kapoor had evidence of fake votes or any other irregularity, he should approach the appropriate authority and seek a formal inquiry, he added.

He said that the election results reflected the choice of the electorate and that the Congress respected the democratic mandate. Questioning the verdict without producing credible evidence could undermine public confidence in the electoral process, he added.

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Butail said he welcomed an impartial investigation into the allegations and would extend full cooperation to the authorities concerned. He added that he was confident that any scrutiny of the electoral process would establish the legitimacy of the Congress’ victory.