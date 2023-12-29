Buzz over Kangana staging entry in HP poll arena

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, December 28

With both the Congress and BJP keen to finalise formidable candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, the names of heavyweights from both parties are doing the rounds amid speculation about actress Kangana Ranaut making her electoral debut from Mandi.

Senior state leaders confirmed about Kangana’s desire to contest from Mandi and with the actress having met BJP national president JP Nadda at Delhi on more than one occasion, there are clear indications that she could jump into the election arena. She attended a meeting of the BJP social media influencers recently at Bilaspur, lending strength to such conjectures. The Bollywood actor hails from Bhambla village in Mandi district.

With Mandi MP and state Congress president Pratibha Singh still being considered a formidable candidate, there is also talk of the BJP fielding former CM and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur from that constituency. “Any decision about me has always been taken by the high command, but as of now there is no such indication or discussion at any platform and nobody has spoken to me,” the former CM said.

Even though the BJP had won all four Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 parliamentary polls, the Congress managed to wrest the Mandi segment in the bypoll following the death of its sitting MP Ram Swaroop. Riding high on sympathy wave, following the death of her husband and six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, Pratibha registered victory despite the BJP being in power in Himachal.

With the possibility of Pratibha being removed from the post of state Congress president in case she contests the election, there is talk in some quarters that her son and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh could take a big gamble by contesting the Lok Sabha poll from Mandi.

The Congress high command is very keen to finalise the names of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections at the earliest so that they get enough time to campaign. The party is desperately looking for strong candidates who could give a good fight to the BJP and wrest seats from them. Though some of the ministers and sitting MLAs could be the strongest candidates but the Congress would not want to risk bypolls in case of victory.

Though the Congress would not like to field its ministers or sitting MLAs but there is a buzz that Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who represents the Haroli Assembly seat in Una district which is part of the Hamirpur parliamentary contituency, could be fielded to give a good fight to Anurag Thakur, MP from Hamirpur and Union Minister of Sports and I&B. “I have done my job as Leader of Opposition well by bringing the party to power. Neither am I a candidate nor am I inclined to contest. I will work wholeheatedly for the candidates the party fields,” said Agnihotri. Similarly, the names of Congress sitting MLAs Mohan Lal Brakta from Rohru in Shimla and Vinod Sultanpuri from Kasauli in Solan are doing the rounds for being fielded as candidate from the Shimla Lok Sabha seat, which is reserved.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Bollywood #Congress #Kangana Ranaut #Lok Sabha #Mandi #Shimla